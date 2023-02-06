Presidential hopefuls meet Disy leadership in bid to secure backing

NewsLocalPresidential hopefuls meet Disy leadership in bid to secure backing

Presidential hopefuls Nikos Christodoulides and Andreas Mavroyiannis will visit the Disy headquarters in Nicosia today to hold talks with the ruling party’s leadership in search of its support for the runoff round on February 12.

Akel-backed Mavroyiannis who secured 29% of the vote in the first round is scheduled to meet conservative Disy leader Averof Neophytou at 5 pm.

Neophytou, who placed third in the first round of the elections will meet former Disy member and frontrunner to become president Nikos Christodoulides, at 6:15 pm, philenews reports.

On Monday morning, leading members of the ruling party held a meeting with President Anastasiades to discuss their next actions regarding the elections. The Disy vote was split after Christodoulides announced he will run as an independent against party leader Neophytou.

In a surprise move, some members of the party have already voiced their support for Mavroyiannis who is endorsed by the left-wing opposition.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
