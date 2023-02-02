Presidential elections will cost €7 million

The cost of the presidential elections set to start on February 5, is estimated at 7 million euros, according to the budget of the Ministry of Interior.

A total of 2.3 million euros will go to compensation for overtime work, election preparation, staffing polling centres and counting votes during the first round on February 5, while 1.95 million euros will be allocated for the second round on February 12.

The cost for police and transportation expenses is 900,000 euros. Also, rent for venues, materials, and various equipment is estimated at 100,000 euros, while expenses of 150,000 euros have been added for the needs of the Government Printing Office.

A budget of €500,000 has been allocated for publishing election announcements and advertisements in media. Furthermore, €280,000 were spent to encourage new voters to register and reduce abstention, while €250,000 has been budgeted for the visualisation and presentation of the results by the Information Services Department.

An additional €50,000 was allocated for expenses from the Public Works Department for various construction projects, €50,000 for expenses from the Electrical Engineering Services Department for various electrical engineering projects, and €100,000 for stationery, paper, and other consumable materials.

Furthermore, according to the Ministry of Interior, €300,000 was earmarked for the cost of the overseas polling stations and €50,000 for unexpected expenses.