Voter turnout was 67.6% at 5 pm, Chief Returning Officer Costas Constantinou announced.

The total number of voters who cast their vote was 379,554, Constantinou added.

This is 1.4 percentage points more than the same time in the 2018 presidential elections.

Voter turnout per electoral district was at the same time 69.7% for Nicosia, 64.3% for Limassol, 68.3% for Famagusta, 66.3% for Larnaca, 71.3% for Paphos and 66.6% for polling stations abroad.

