Presidential elections: Turnout at 35.4% until noon

Voter turnout for the presidential elections in Cyprus was at 35.4% until noon, said Chief Returning Officer, Dr Costas Constantinou.

He added that voter turnout until noon is up by 2.8% compared to the same time in the second round of the presidential elections of 2018. The participation is also up by 1.7% compared to the same time last Sunday, during the first round of the presidential elections.

In particular, in Nicosia turnout is at 38.1% with 82,210 voters casting their vote, in Limassol at 31.6% with 48,959 voters, in Famagusta at 35.8%, with 11,742 voters, in Larnaca at 36.1% with 34,519 voters. In Paphos 19,804 people cast their vote, with a turnout at 38.1% while abroad 1,659 voters voted, with a participation rate of 16%.

Polls in Cyprus, Greece and Bulgaria were temporarily closed at 12.00 noon, for a one-hour break. Voting will resume at 1.00 pm.

The voter turnout and the corresponding percentages of previous elections, per District, are as follows: