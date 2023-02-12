Presidential elections: Turnout at 35.4% until noon

Voter turnout for the presidential elections in Cyprus was at 35.4% until noon, said Chief Returning Officer, Dr Costas Constantinou.
He added that voter turnout until noon is up by 2.8% compared to the same time in the second round of the presidential elections of 2018. The participation is also up by 1.7% compared to the same time last Sunday, during the first round of the presidential elections.
In particular, in Nicosia turnout is at 38.1% with 82,210 voters casting their vote, in Limassol at 31.6% with 48,959 voters, in Famagusta at 35.8%, with 11,742 voters, in Larnaca at 36.1% with 34,519 voters. In Paphos 19,804 people cast their vote, with a turnout at 38.1% while abroad 1,659 voters voted, with a participation rate of 16%.
Polls in Cyprus, Greece and Bulgaria were temporarily closed at 12.00 noon, for a one-hour break. Voting will resume at 1.00 pm.
The voter turnout and the corresponding percentages of previous elections, per District, are as follows:
|
ELECTORAL
DISTRICT
|
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS 2023
|
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS 2018
|
PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS 2021
|
2nd ROUND
|
1st ROUND
|
2nd ROUND
|LEFKOSIA
|
38,1%
|
37%
|
35,7%
|
23,4%
|LEMESOS
|
31,6%
|
30,4%
|
30,7%
|
25,1%
|AMMOCHOSTOS
|
35,8%
|
34%
|
32,3%
|
31,7%
|LARNAKA
|
36,1%
|
33%
|
31,3%
|
27,9%
|PAFOS
|
38,1%
|
34,2%
|
30,7
|
32,7%
|OVERSEAS
|
16,0%
|
18,9%
|
18,1%
|
18,2%
|TOTAL
|
35,4%
|
33,7%
|
32,6%
|
26,0%