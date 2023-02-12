NewsLocalPresidential elections: Turnout at 35.4% until noon

Presidential elections: Turnout at 35.4% until noon

Voter turnout for the presidential elections in Cyprus was at 35.4% until noon, said Chief Returning Officer, Dr Costas Constantinou.

He added that voter turnout until noon is up by 2.8% compared to the same time in the second round of the presidential elections of 2018. The participation is also up by 1.7% compared to the same time last Sunday, during the first round of the presidential elections.

In particular, in Nicosia turnout is at 38.1% with 82,210 voters casting their vote, in Limassol at 31.6% with 48,959 voters, in Famagusta at 35.8%, with 11,742 voters, in Larnaca at 36.1% with 34,519 voters. In Paphos 19,804 people cast their vote, with a turnout at 38.1% while abroad 1,659 voters voted, with a participation rate of 16%.

Polls in Cyprus, Greece and Bulgaria were temporarily closed at 12.00 noon, for a one-hour break. Voting will resume at 1.00 pm.

The voter turnout and the corresponding percentages of previous elections, per District, are as follows:

ELECTORAL

DISTRICT 

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS 2023

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS 2018

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS 2021 

2nd ROUND

1st ROUND

2nd ROUND
LEFKOSIA

38,1%

37%

35,7%

23,4%
LEMESOS

31,6%

30,4%

30,7%

25,1%
AMMOCHOSTOS

35,8%

34%

32,3%

31,7%
LARNAKA

36,1%

33%

31,3%

27,9%
PAFOS

38,1%

34,2%

 30,7

32,7%
OVERSEAS

16,0%

18,9%

18,1%

18,2%
TOTAL

35,4%

33,7%

32,6%

26,0%

 

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Taste

