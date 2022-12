The candidacies for the upcoming presidential elections will be formally submitted on January 5, the Ministry of Interior announced on Friday.

An official press release said that on January 5, between 8 am and 12 pm, candidacies for the February 2023 presidential elections can be submitted at the Philoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia.

If more than one candidacy is submitted, then elections will take place on February 5, 2023, and if necessary a runoff will be held on February 12.