Presidential election: Disy backs free vote and party place in opposition in Sunday’s second round

The vast majority of right-wing Disy political bureau members late on Tuesday backed a free vote and a party place in the opposition in the second round of Cyprus’ presidential election.

This is what Philenews repoted on Wednesday as the divided party, the ruling one for the past 10 years, was confronted with a huge dilemma.

That is, to either support Andreas Mavroyiannis – seen as putting opposition left-wing Akel in power or Nikos Christodoulides – denounced as a person who deserted and betrayed the party.

They opted to do neither, and to simply offer a free vote as part of the opposition but the outcome of the crucial election remains a puzzle.

President Nicos Anastasiades did not attend the meeting even though he had intended to do so earlier in the day. He would have probably backed the option of giving support to Christodoulides.

Christodoulides, who is the country’s former Foreign Minister and running as an independent, was the pre-election favorite and received 32 percent of the vote in last Sunday’s first round.

Career diplomat Mavroyiannis who runs as an independent backed by Akel won 29.6 percent.

Candidates needed to win more than 50 percent of the vote to win the election outright in the first round.

Mavroyiannis’s showing defied opinion polls which had shown he would likely trail in third place and be left out of the run-off.

But Akel is a well-organised party which managed to crank up the rallying of its supporters in the past month.

Averof Neofytou, the leader of Disy party, was tipped as the pre-election favorite alongside Christodoulides, but finished third out of 14 candidates.