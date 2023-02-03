Presidential candidate gifts 55 pacifiers, cactus to House Speaker (PHOTO)

Presidential candidate Andronicos Zervides sent 55 pacifiers and a cactus plant to House Speaker Annita Demetriou.

The pacifiers can be used as a tool by Demetriou “to handle MPs who talk a lot” and “should learn to listen more,” Zervides said in an announcement on Friday.

According to the announcement, the candidate went to the Parliament building on Thursday to deliver the special gifts.

The cactus, according to the announcement, is symbolic of endurance and shows that despite difficulties, a small cactus can grow into a giant. “Regardless of political tendencies, with everyone’s cooperation, we can turn our small country into a giant nation,” Zervides said.

The candidate also noted that he has “already exchanged several emails and phone calls” with the office of Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, and described their communication as “very friendly.”

“Further announcements will be made after the elections, on February 5 or 12,” the announcement concluded.