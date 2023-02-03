NewsLocalPresidential candidate gifts 55 pacifiers, cactus to House Speaker (PHOTO)

Presidential candidate gifts 55 pacifiers, cactus to House Speaker (PHOTO)

Andronikos
Andronikos

Presidential candidate Andronicos Zervides sent 55 pacifiers and a cactus plant to House Speaker Annita Demetriou.

The pacifiers can be used as a tool by Demetriou “to handle MPs who talk a lot” and “should learn to listen more,” Zervides said in an announcement on Friday.

According to the announcement, the candidate went to the Parliament building on Thursday to deliver the special gifts.

The cactus, according to the announcement, is symbolic of endurance and shows that despite difficulties, a small cactus can grow into a giant. “Regardless of political tendencies, with everyone’s cooperation, we can turn our small country into a giant nation,” Zervides said.

Pacifier Cactus

Mr Tatar

The candidate also noted that he has “already exchanged several emails and phone calls” with the office of Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, and described their communication as “very friendly.”

“Further announcements will be made after the elections, on February 5 or 12,” the announcement concluded.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
ChatGPT in spotlight as EU’s Breton bats for tougher AI rules
Next article
Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros