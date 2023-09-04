President makes clear heads will roll over violent right-wing anti-migrant protest in Limassol

Heads will roll after Friday evening’s grand fiasco by police and state when a right-wing anti-migrant protest turned violent in the port city of Limassol.

President Nikos Christodoulides has made this crystal clear to both Justice Mister Anna Koukidou-Prokopiou and Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou, insiders told Philenews.

“The public anger of President Christodoulides after Friday’s riots and the way the whole issue was handled is essentially an ultimatum to both the Police leadership their political supervisor,” one also said.

An emergency meeting was held on Saturday in the Presidential Palace with the relevant ministers and heads of the police, civil defense and fire service.

The President condemned “images of shame” and suggested that the violence was the product of a group of petty criminals who had no real connection to the migration situation.

Later on Saturday, Police arrested 13 people over the vandalization of shop fronts and for setting on fire scores of rubbish bins during the anti-immigration march. Among those arrested was the alleged organizer of the march.

The riots erupted after a group of people wearing hoods attacked migrants and their businesses in the port city. They threw incendiary devices and stones, and set fire to garbage cans.

Amateur video footage showed several damaged storefronts and the street littered with burning trash bins. A group of protesters could be seen chanting anti-immigrant slogans.

According to police, five people reported that they had been assaulted during the riots. All five were treated in hospital and released.

The violence erupted only four days after a group of Greek Cypriots tried to attack protesting Syrians in the village of Chloraka in coastal Paphos.

The village has been a hotbed of tensions between locals and migrants.