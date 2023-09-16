President travels to NY for 78th UN General Assembly

President Christodoulides embarked on a diplomatic mission to New York on Saturday. His primary purpose is to participate in and address the 78th UN General Assembly, scheduled for Wednesday.

During his visit, President Christodoulides had a packed schedule, including meetings with the UN Secretary-General, as well as a series of discussions focused on restarting the Cyprus talks.

Before departing, the President participated in an honourary dinner hosted by the Cyprus Union of Shipowners in Athens.

According to a statement from the Presidency, President Christodoulides will engage in a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders, participate in institutional and multilateral UN meetings, and converse with the heads of the European Council and the European Commission. Additionally, he will engage with representatives from energy and investment organisations.

One highlight of his visit is his participation in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit’s opening segment on September 18. Notable figures, including the General Assembly President and the UN Secretary-General, will deliver opening remarks. President Christodoulides will also hold bilateral meetings with other heads of state and government at the UN headquarters on the same day.

On September 19, the President will attend a reception hosted by the UN Secretary-General, which honours the heads of delegations attending the General Assembly. Subsequently, he will be present at the opening of the General Debate of the Assembly, where the UN Secretary-General is expected to deliver an address. In the evening,

President Christodoulides and First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides will attend a reception hosted by the US President and First Lady in honour of the General Assembly attendees.

September 20 marks a significant moment as President Christodoulides is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly at 09:30 local time. On the same day, he will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and engage in separate meetings with prominent figures like Clay Neff, President of Chevron International, and Ted Deutch, CEO of AJC. Additionally, he will meet with the Archbishop of America, Elpidoforos, at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese.

The following day, President Christodoulides will start with a working breakfast with a delegation from Ernst and Young, followed by meetings with delegations from CVC Capital and EXXON.

On September 22, at 12:10 local time, he is scheduled to meet with the UN Secretary-General at the latter’s office. Later in the day, he will attend a working luncheon with representatives of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. In the evening, a dinner hosted in his honor by the Federation of Cypriot American Organisations (FCAO) awaits him, where he will deliver an address.

Concluding his visit on September 23, President Christodoulides will participate in a special ceremony in his honour at Queens College before speaking at the FCAO National Convention.

Throughout his mission, President Christodoulides will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the Director of his Diplomatic Office Marilena Raouna, Deputy Director Doros Vanezis, and other officials.