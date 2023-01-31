President tours City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

President Anastasiades was given a preview tour of City of Dreams Mediterranean on Monday, ahead of the opening of Europe’s first integrated resort later this year.

According to a company press release, during the reception, President Anastasiades and other guests witnessed the resort’s luxurious facilities and had the chance to taste culinary offerings from a company that has won several Michelin Stars.

In a speech during the event, President Anastasiades thanked Melco and CNS and their CEOs, adding that their decision to invest in the City of Dreams Mediterranean represented a vote of confidence in Cyprus, its prospects and potential in the tourist field and beyond.

“The creation of an integrated casino had been one of the government’s goals, knowing that it would contribute to the enrichment of our tourist product, the rise in tourist arrivals, and the creation of new jobs, with obvious benefits to the country’s economy. It would not be an exaggeration if we say that the casino ushers a new era for our country by creating new prospects that bolster Cyprus’ position on the map of international tourism. Large-scale developments such as the City of Dreams Mediterranean represent vital projects and a point of reference for the entire country.”

In his address, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Lawrence Ho, spoke of his company’s vision to build something original, an architectural icon that embraces the environment, the country, and its people.

“Almost five years ago, we gathered at this beautiful location to break ground for this ambitious project. Today, we are one step away from ushering in a new era for Cyprus, its tourism, and the economy. Our ambition is for City of Dreams Mediterranean to become the flagship of the island’s tourist product and one of the main contributors to Cyprus’ economic growth. To us, it’s about beyond gaming. It’s about providing guests with world-class experiences. Whether it is entertainment, dining, or business, we are to constantly pushing boundaries when it comes to providing premium guest experiences.”

City of Dreams Mediterranean aims to become a game-changer for Cyprus’ hospitality industry, upon opening in the second quarter of 2023.

The integrated resort is set to be Europe’s largest and its offering will range from luxury hospitality – with a fourteen-storey, luxurious hotel featuring 500 guest rooms and suites – to designer-brand shopping, iconic architecture, renowned art, sports facilities, an outdoor amphitheatre, a family adventure park, as well as conference and exhibition space, a spacious and contemporary gaming experience, and fine dining.