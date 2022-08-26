President to see representatives of Vasiliko-Mitsero areas

The President of the Republic will today have meetings first, with representatives of the areas of Vasiliko and then with representatives of the communities in the area of Mitsero regarding the decision to transfer the asphalt factory in their area.

It is reminded that the community heads and residents of the affected areas had carried out a protest earlier in August, in the area where the asphalt factory will be constructed in Mitsero requesting suspension of the work until they meet with the President and explain their positions.