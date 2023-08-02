President to pay first official visit to Palestine since 2015

President Christodoulides will travel to Ramallah, Palestine on Wednesday, to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

According to an official statement from the Presidency, Christodoulides will set off for Ramallah from Jordan, where he is on an official visit.

This will be the first visit of a Cypriot President to Palestine since 2015.

Upon his arrival in Ramallah, President Christodoulides will begin his itinerary by paying homage at the Mausoleum of President Yasser Arafat, where he will lay a wreath.

Subsequently, he will proceed to the Presidential Palace for a formal reception by President Abbas. The two leaders, accompanied by their respective delegations, are slated to engage in in-depth discussions encompassing various key topics, including the evolving Cyprus issue, bilateral ties, regional dynamics, and broader Middle Eastern developments.

During the visit, he will sign a Memorandum of Cooperation between the governments of Cyprus and Palestine facilitating the funding for the establishment of a community centre in the village of Ein Qinya.