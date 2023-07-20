President to issue joint statement with Tatar on missing persons

President Christodoulides said that he and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar will issue a joint statement on the issue of missing persons after a visit to the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) scheduled for the end of July.

On his way to an event in Kornos to honour the missing persons on Wednesday evening, the President was asked to comment on Tatar’s claims that Greek Cypriots are obstructing excavations for missing persons in Aloda.

Christodoulides responded by saying that he will not engage in a public confrontation with Tatar and that the missing persons issue is a humanitarian matter that must be addressed without political or other expedient motives.

The President mentioned that the two sides are working on a joint communique to send a positive message on this humanitarian issue. He expressed hope for cooperation from the Turkish side, particularly concerning the military zones and archives of the Turkish army.

Earlier in the week, Tatar stated in a letter to President Christodoulides that he was ready to visit the CMP right after the start of excavations at a mass grave in the village of Aloda.

Last week, Leonidas Pantelides, the Greek Cypriot member in the CMP, refuted Tatar’s claims about obstructing excavations in Aloda. He clarified that there was no neglect in Turkish Cypriot missing persons’ cases and explained that their priority was focusing on areas at risk of soil erosion, which could complicate efforts to find missing individuals.

Since the invasion, hundreds of people’s fate remains unknown. The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP), established through an agreement between the leaders of the two communities, aims to exhume and identify the remains of 492 Turkish Cypriots and 1,510 Greek Cypriots who went missing during the inter-communal fighting of 1963-1964 and in 1974.

As of June 30, 2023, the CMP website showed that out of the 1,510 Greek Cypriot missing persons, 741 were identified, and 769 are still missing. Of the 492 Turkish Cypriot missing persons, 292 were identified, and 200 are still missing. Only five missing persons were identified this year, according to the available data.