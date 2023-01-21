President to go out on a tour from Larnaca to Troodos

Tours of the province, inauguration of development projects, inspection of others in progress, laying of the foundation stone of the new Archaeological Museum, and other projects of smaller scope, but of crucial importance for the welfare of citizens, are included in the program of the President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades next week.

According to a written statement by the Director of the Press Office of the President of the Republic, Andreas Iosif, the program includes a special event during which President Anastasiades will honor nurses for their valuable services during the pandemic.