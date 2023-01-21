NewsLocalPresident to go out on a tour from Larnaca to Troodos

President to go out on a tour from Larnaca to Troodos

President
President

Tours of the province, inauguration of development projects, inspection of others in progress, laying of the foundation stone of the new Archaeological Museum, and other projects of smaller scope, but of crucial importance for the welfare of citizens, are included in the program of the President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades next week.

According to a written statement by the Director of the Press Office of the President of the Republic, Andreas Iosif, the program includes a special event during which President Anastasiades will honor nurses for their valuable services during the pandemic.

By gavriella
Previous article
Another 11 prison guards prosecuted for criminal offenses
Next article
Elon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros