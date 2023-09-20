President throws ball into Turkey’s court with debut UN speech [VIDEO]

In his maiden address as head of state in a United Nations General Assembly, President Christodoulides issued a personal plea to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to resume negotiations towards a Cyprus settlement.

Speaking from the podium during the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, the Cypriot President began his speech by invoking the words of the UN Charter, reflecting on the promises made by past leaders to save succeeding generations from war. He urged that these pledges must not remain mere words on paper and emphasised the urgent need for the international community to prioritise peace.

“The horrors of the Second World War, which began in Europe and consumed the world, brought nations together. We, assembled here today, must live up to the obligations prescribed in the UN Charter, to proclaim ‘Never again.’

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President Christodoulides condemned any breach of international peace and security through military actions and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and constructive dialogue. He stressed the importance of supporting such efforts to prevent further destabilisation.

“Since the first day of the aggression against Ukraine, the people of Cyprus – a third of them still displaced as a result of foreign aggression against their own country – have displayed solidarity, with deeds, not just words, to the people of Ukraine. We do this because we remember. We do this because it is the right thing to do,” he added.

Turning to Cyprus, the President highlighted the ongoing occupation of Cypriot territory by Turkey since 1974. “The invasion of Ukraine is not the first instance that use of force was used against a sovereign nation in Europe following the Second World War. Just like in Ukraine, in Cyprus the UN Charter and international law continue to be violated,” Christodoulides said, noting that “Europe remains fractured as long as Cyprus is divided.”

He added: “Born in 1973, only a few months before Turkey invaded Cyprus, I have witnessed my people mourn, persevere, rebuild, forever with a burning desire for peace and reunification. The invasion violently displaced hundreds of thousands of Cypriots, and Turkey continues to occupy approximately 37% of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus. The families of missing persons desperately await information on the fate of their loved ones. The enclaved stoically await the end of division.”

“As President of Cyprus,” he continued, “I believe in peaceful coexistence because, despite growing up in a divided country, I also grew up in a country filled with hope of reunification, with stories of all Cypriots living together in peace, united by the land they shared.

“The new generation of Cypriots is also eager for peace. And this gives me hope and courage. Ahead of my journey to New York, I received a plethora of messages from my Turkish Cypriot compatriots, particularly from the younger generation, calling me to exert every effort to reunify Cyprus.

“My message from this podium to my Turkish Cypriot compatriots, to all Cypriots, is that I hear their call for peace, I understand their concerns and I assure them that I will spare no effort to make our common dream of reunification and peace on our island a reality. And I want to be able to tell them that the world, the United Nations, the living words of the UN Charter, also hear their call for peace.”

Moving on, the President addressed Turkish President Erdogan directly, highlighting that the basis for a settlement in Cyprus should be dictated by UN Security Council resolutions and that illegal actions stemming from invasion and the use of force could not be recognised.

“Mr. Erdogan, let us work together, guided by a vision of peace. Let us build a brighter future for our countries, through dialogue, and respect of international legality,” he said.

Following this, the President reiterated his call for the UN and the European Union to become involved in the Cyprus negotiations.

“The United Nations and its Secretary General have the responsibility, prescribed in the UN Charter, to act as catalysts for peace in Cyprus. In doing so, it can be facilitated by the European Union, which also has the tools necessary and which has expressed its commitment to deliver, so as to reunify its last divided member state. Just like the United Nations, the European Union is also a project of peace. The Union can and must act decisively, with all means at its disposal to drive reunification of its last divided member state, and in doing so contribute to peace in Europe, the wider Middle East, and indeed the world,” he said.

The President concluded by invoking Winston Churchill’s words, emphasising the need for real action to prevent war and promote freedom and democracy. He called on the international community to work together toward peace, acknowledging that while it may not be groundbreaking, it is world-changing and the shared responsibility of all nations.

“Peace. I come before you today asking for us all to work together toward peace. It is nothing new, or groundbreaking. But it is world-changing, and we need to remind ourselves, every day, that it is within our reach and responsibility,” he said.