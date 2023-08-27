President: those who seek a climate of polarization do not reflect the will of the people

Those who seek through certain actions to create a climate of polarization and tension do not reflect the desire of the overwhelming majority of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who wish for the reunification of our country on the basis of the agreed framework, said the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, when asked to comment on the incident at the mosque in Limassol.

In his statements to reporters in Chandria, the President of the Republic asked about the visit of UN Assistant Secretary-General Mr. Mearslav Yedzia to Cyprus and the meeting they will have tomorrow at the Presidential Palace said that “It is important that he is in Cyprus and that these meetings will take place. You understand that he is coming on behalf of the UN Secretary-General on the occasion of the UN General Assembly so that he can specifically explore the prospects of resuming the talks.

And I think his presence is important, and it is also an indication of the importance that the Secretary-General himself attaches to it.

Of course, what is more important is that there are results. Our readiness, our own will is a given, it is recognized by the international community, and I think that the first important step will be the appointment by the Secretary-General of an envoy on the Cyprus problem so that he can explore the prospects for the resumption of talks.