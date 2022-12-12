President signs sex education law

President Anastasiades on Monday signed the legislation on sex education passed by Parliament.

An official statement said that President Anastasiades, “without disregarding the correctness of the opinion of the Attorney General, nevertheless took into account: First, the obligations of the Republic of Cyprus as derived from both the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of Children against Sexual Abuse, which explicitly provide for the obligation of the State to provide information to children in the context of primary and secondary education on the risks of sexual abuse and exploitation.”

Secondly, it was determined that the legislation does not interfere in any way with the authorities of the Minister of Education to plan and decide on the curriculum and timetable of schools, the Presidency said in the statement.

The legislation introduces holistic, mandatory sex education in schools and no longer leaves sex education up to teachers’ discretion with the lesson having to be taught from pre-primary school up until the final year of high school.

