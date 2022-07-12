President signs book of condolences for former Prime Minister of Japan

The President of the Republic Mr Nicos Anastasiades signed today the book of condolences opened at the Embassy of Japan for the death of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

In the book of condolences President Anastasiades wrote the following:

«I was deeply shocked and saddened by the unexpected passing of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

At these difficult moments, I would like to extend on behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as on my own behalf, our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and the friendly people of Japan. We share your grief and sense of loss.

I had the privilege to work with Prime Minister Abe, a great leader and an influential statesman, who will always be remembered for his dedication and commitment to the welfare of his people, Japan’s economic revitalization, as well as the promotion of democracy and human rights on a global scale.

May his soul rest in peace».

(PIO)