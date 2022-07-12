NewsLocalPresident signs book of condolences for former Prime Minister of Japan

President signs book of condolences for former Prime Minister of Japan

ΠτΔ – Βιβλίο συλλυπητηρίων για τον
ΠτΔ – Βιβλίο συλλυπητηρίων για τον

The President of the Republic Mr Nicos Anastasiades signed today the book of condolences opened at the Embassy of Japan for the death of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

In the book of condolences President Anastasiades wrote the following:

«I was deeply shocked and saddened by the unexpected passing of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

At these difficult moments, I would like to extend on behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as on my own behalf, our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and the friendly people of Japan. We share your grief and sense of loss.

I had the privilege to work with Prime Minister Abe, a great leader and an influential statesman, who will always be remembered for his dedication and commitment to the welfare of his people, Japan’s economic revitalization, as well as the promotion of democracy and human rights on a global scale.

May his soul rest in peace».

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleFlooding in Pakistan kills dozens as heavy monsoon rains lash the country
Next articleMan falls from 4th floor of German Oncology Center

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros