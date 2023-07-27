President says government is committed to gender equality

President Christodoulides on Wednesday said that the government is committed to promoting gender equality.

During the opening of the 38th World Conference of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in Cyprus, the President acknowledged the historical and contemporary contributions of women as the backbone of societies.

“As a father of four girls, this is an issue that is very close to my heart. The government has already initiated concrete measures to promote gender equality and is actively working towards this objective,” the President stated. “Among these measures are the expansion of facilities to support work-life balance and the establishment of a legal framework to combat gender discrimination and enhance women’s status in economic and social spheres.”

President Christodoulides underscored that legislation is in place to protect and support women by eradicating discrimination in areas such as social insurance, salaries, and pensions. The existing laws also safeguard women during pregnancy and maternity and address issues of sexual harassment. However, he acknowledged that there is still much progress to be made in achieving comprehensive gender equality.

In this endeavour, he highlighted the National Action Plan for Gender Equality, which is being collaboratively developed with the Gender Equality Commissioner and relevant Ministries. The plan aims to promote gender equality horizontally across all policy domains, and gender equality liaison officers have been identified to contribute to this important initiative.

The President stressed the vital role of women’s representation and participation in decision-making positions. He acknowledged the need for continued efforts to empower women and girls, allowing them to thrive in education, the labour market, research, the arts, and academia.

Addressing the conference delegates, President Christodoulides expressed appreciation for the impact and influence of the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts from 152 countries. He acknowledged the strength of their collective voice, stating, “Your role and your voice in this empowerment are very important, and we hear you loud and clear.”