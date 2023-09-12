President requests Cyprus issue envoy in letter to UN Secretary-General

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Secretary-General, President Christodoulides stressed that the time has come for the United Nations to proceed with the appointment of a special envoy for Cyprus.

Dated September 6, 2023, the letter was sent by President Christodoulides in relation to the ongoing efforts to revive the negotiation process for the Cyprus issue and the prospect of a solution. The upcoming General Assembly in New York, where all involved parties will be present, presents an opportunity for re-engagement, the letter writes.

Expressing gratitude for the continuous interest of the Secretary-General and the efforts towards restarting negotiations by Rosemary DiCarlo and Miroslav Jenča, President Christodoulides states, “As I had the opportunity to share with you during our meeting in Brussels last March and during the visit of my Foreign Minister to New York last July, we remain fully committed to a comprehensive solution of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, as prescribed by relevant Security Council resolutions, as well as to continuing the effort for a solution from where it was left off in Crans Montana.”

The President of the Republic underscores in the letter that, “More than six years after the unsuccessful conclusion of the Conference for Cyprus in Crans Montana, it is high time for the negotiation process to get back on track and for the prolonged stalemate to come to an end.”

The letter goes on to cite several developments over the past six years, including violations in Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone, actions in Varosha and along the buffer zone, and the recent attack on peacekeepers in Pyla. According to President Christodoulides, all these events serve as a reminder that the current status quo is a source of instability. He emphasises that this instability makes it imperative to find a comprehensive solution, particularly given the current international situation.

Continuing, the President states in the letter, “In the preceding period, we had recognised the need to wait until the conclusion of the electoral cycles so that we could then focus specifically on next tangible steps. We had also highlighted the necessity of ensuring the prevalence of an appropriate atmosphere that would enable the generation of a positive perspective.”

Going on, President Christodoulides notes that he has strictly adhered to this approach despite challenges and has taken continuous initiatives in this regard. Furthermore, he highlights that recent developments demonstrate that the absence of a clear perspective within the framework of the United Nations “constitutes fertile ground for turmoil and the pursuit of a new fait accompli.”

At another point in the lengthy letter, President Christodoulides asserts, “The continuation of this situation is not sustainable,” and suggests that “it is imperative for all involved to heed the repeated calls of the UN Security Council for the appointment of a United Nations envoy, who could provide critical support in the search for common ground, with the goal of returning to formal negotiations for a lasting settlement, from the point they were left off in Crans Montana.”

In conclusion, President Christodoulides expresses his readiness and commitment to proceed with the appointment of the envoy and announce it after a meeting under the Secretary-General’s auspices in New York, with his participation and that of the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar.

The President will meet with the United Nations Secretary-General on September 22, following his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 20.