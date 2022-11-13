President on references about breakaway regime joining Organization of Turkic States

President Anastasiades said on Sunday that what is more important is not the reactions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but the firm and positive stance of the European Union which complies fully with international law and the UN Constitutional Charter.

After the memorial service of former President Glavkos Clerides and when asked to comment on the announcement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry in reply to the EU announcement regarding the accession of the breakaway regime to the Organization of Turkic States in the status of observer and Erdogan’s references, President Anastasiades added: “If Erdogan does not like it, this is his own problem; the international law is not interpreted according to what he has in his mind.”

In reply to a remark that the Turkish President will continue the efforts for the pseudo-state’s accession to the Organization of Turkic States, President Anastasiades replied saying that “I think he attempted to do that and received a reply that the only status in which the illegally occupied part of Cyprus would be accepted is as an entity.”