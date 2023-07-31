NewsLocalPresident of Cyprus and Greek PM reaffirm alignment on Cyprus issue, 'despite...

President of Cyprus and Greek PM reaffirm alignment on Cyprus issue, ‘despite rumours’

President Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis asserted on Tuesday that Nicosia and Athens are in complete agreement regarding the Cyprus issue, firmly dismissing any rumours suggesting otherwise.

During press statements after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, as part of the Greek Prime Minister’s official visit to Cyprus, Christodoulides stressed that both countries share the same aspirations, goals, and methods to achieve those objectives with respect to the Cyprus issue.

He acknowledged that “despite the fact that there are some in Athens and Nicosia, who, for their own reasons, see differences between the two states,” the overall alignment on the Cyprus issue remains unwavering.

The Greek Prime Minister echoed this sentiment and reaffirmed Greece’s unequivocal support for any initiatives undertaken by the Republic of Cyprus concerning the Cyprus issue. He stressed that the bond between the two countries is self-evident, contrary to the circulating speculations about their relations.

President Christodoulides further disclosed that an upcoming visit from a UN official is anticipated in early September, aimed at preparing for the tripartite meeting in New York, which will involve himself, the UN Secretary-General, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar.

In addition to the above, the two leaders announced that the postponed tripartite meeting involving the leaders of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel will be rescheduled to take place at the beginning of September. This meeting aims to strengthen regional cooperation among the three nations.

Furthermore, they disclosed that discussions on the Cyprus-Greece Higher Cooperation Council’s work will occur on October 11-12 in Greece, with the intention of fostering closer ties between the two countries.

