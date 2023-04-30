President Nikos Christodoulides analyses Cyprus’ economic policy, vision

The economic policy of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides who was elected in on February is based on the tripartite of maintaining fiscal discipline, consolidating the banking sector and promoting structural reforms.

At the same time, his governance also aims to have people at the center of their policies, he told Forbes in an interview.

“The recent crises have once again highlighted the need to protect the economy, but also the need to preserve the path of development and support the most vulnerable groups of the population,” he said.

“Continuing to operate with fiscal discipline and through a people-centered approach, we aim to promote, through a series of investments, targeted measures, and reforms, the expansion of the productive base of the economy, utilising research, innovation, and technology and above all, the valuable human resources of our country, which I consider to be our most important advantage,” he added.

He also said that, as a Government, they fully adopt the “Vision 2035” long-term strategy, having as an aid the “Cyprus Tomorrow” and THALEIA 2021-2027 flagship public investment programmes.

The total amount of these programmes amounts to approximately €4 billion. In this context, actions are planned to accelerate the island’s transition to a low-emissions economy, both for businesses and for the general public (public buildings, housing, electric mobility).

At the same time, the government is promoting the digital transformation of the country, both in terms of state-citizen relations and transactions, but also in the wider business world.

The export potential of Cyprus, supporting extroversion, and also the connection of research and industry are also placed high on the Christodoulides administration’s list of priorities.

“Finally, I believe that our political relations with the countries of the wider Middle East offer opportunities to attract significant investments, along with the possibility of creating highly paid jobs for our young people,” the President said.

“I consider our political relations with the USA, India, and Japan to be equally important efforts in this direction,” he added.

