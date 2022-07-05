President meets unions to finalise deal on setting minimum wage in Cyprus

NewsLocalPresident meets unions to finalise deal on setting minimum wage in Cyprus

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday holds a crunch meeting with representatives of the island’s trade unions to conclude negotiations for the introduction of a minimum national wage in Cyprus.

Also participating in the meeting is Labour and Social Insurance Minister Kyriakos Koushos, representatives of employers’ associations and of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The President has already said that establishing a minimum national wage in Cyprus is a government priority.

And that this is the reason he is undertaking this initiative to complete negotiations with social partners, which is at the final stage. It has not been completed due to the recent passing of Minister Zeta Emilianidou.

The President hopes there will be an agreement on the minimum national wage before he completes his term early next year.

Presidential elections in Cyprus are set for February 5, 2023.

By Annie Charalambous
