President lays out plan to promote culture, safeguard artists’ labour rights

President Christodoulides reiterated his promise to set up a register of artists recognising the labour rights of cultural workers.

In a speech during the 2022 Theatre Awards, held by the Theatre Organisation of Cyprus (Thoc) on Tuesday, the President said that “for the government, culture is not a hobby and we are well aware that all of you who serve it are professionals” and that is why, he noted, his administration has included the cultural sector as an economic activity in its overall strategic planning.

Referring to the labour rights of artists, the President said that the creation of a register of artists is in the works, satisfying a long-standing demand by cultural workers in Cyprus.

“We want to regulate the professional status of artists soon, to implement immediately the creation of a register of artists, so that labour rights are fully guaranteed,” he said.

The President also noted that the government will proceed with creating a digital card for young adults which they will be able to use to attend cultural events and visit cultural sites.

Adding that culture is becoming “everyone’s business,” including the country’s businesses, the President said that tax and other incentives would soon be announced for companies which want to support cultural activities.

“We want, and we believe we have the infrastructure in our country, to promote Cyprus as a cultural hub, taking advantage of the excellent relations we have with neighbouring states, with the aim of promoting modern Cyprus through artistic creation and creating markets for the products of the Cypriot cultural industry,” he said.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
