President inaugurates City of Dreams Mediterranean resort during gala event

City of Dreams Mediterranean celebrated its grand opening in Limassol on Tuesday, July 11 with a gala evening attended by President Christodoulides.

The President officially inaugurated the resort which is one of the largest development projects ever in Cyprus, with an estimated cost of €600 million.

In a speech during the event, President Christodoulides said he was honoured to be present at the grand opening of such a visionary project.

“A one-of-a-kind integrated casino resort that stands as testament to our commitment for progress and excellence, being – at the same time – a catalyst for economic growth, job creation and the attraction of visitors from all over the world. An emblematic project that is expected to redefine the landscape of our tourism industry, showcasing the ability to transform visions into reality.”

In his address, Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, spoke of the added value the resort will bring to the country’s economy.

“City of Dreams Mediterranean gives Cyprus a new story to tell. People who overlooked this island in the past, now have a fresh list of compelling reasons to visit. This resort will attract new premium tourists, year-round, reflecting in the economy, and the traditionally seasonal jobs market.”

Ho also thanked the government for backing the project. “your support for our investment has been invaluable. The country’s administration has skilfully guided us on so many levels. All our successes over the last almost twenty years have been built on partnership. Partnership with government, partnership with business, and partnership with people.

“To you all, I would like to say thank you from myself, and every one of my colleagues at Melco. I hope that the partnerships we’ve established here will encourage other investors to follow our lead.”

Following a celebratory ribbon cutting and toasting ceremony hosted at City of Dreams Mediterranean’s outdoor event lawn, guests were treated to musical performances by The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and Greek singer-songwriter Helena Paparizou. The celebrations concluded with a fireworks display.

According to a company press release, City of Dreams Mediterranean is Europe’s first integrated resort and the largest premier integrated destination resort in the region. It features a fourteen-storey luxury hotel with 500 rooms and suites, over 8,000 sqm of MICE space, an outdoor amphitheatre, a family adventure park, and a variety of fine dining outlets and luxury retail. Its interior design is based on Melco’s international luxury standards, customised for the Cyprus-integrated resort, while the exterior design features distinct Mediterranean influences.

Read more: