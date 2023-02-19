President-elect says formation of Cabinet “at an advanced stage”

“Everything will be done on time,” newly elected President of the Republic Nicos Christodoulides said on Sunday, in response to a question on whether he has finalized the choices for the new Cabinet. There is absolutely no reason to worry, the President-elect said, noting that along with the formation of the Cabinet, which is at an advanced stage, there are other important issues for which preparations are being made.

In statements after exercising his electoral right in Paphos, for the election of the new Bishop and asked if he has received any suggestions or proposals from the parties for the formation of the Cabinet, Nicos Christodoulides replied in the negative, saying that “any suggestions are welcome”, taking into account all the data and the framework set during the election based on the messages from society, which is a key component, as he noted.

The importance he attached to the dialogue with society, he said, was not just a slogan. “Now is the time to put into practice all the things we promised the people.” Crucial to his choices, he said, would be the messages from society.