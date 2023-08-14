President Christodoulides vows to intensify solution efforts on anniversary of 2nd Turkish invasion phase

President Christodoulides has conveyed a message of determination towards achieving a settlement of the Cyprus issue, as he responded to the 49th anniversary of Turkey launching the 2nd phase of its invasion which led to the capture of Famagusta and Morphou, with the aggressor often taking territory during a ceasefire.

The Cyprus Presidency issued a written message noting that Nikos Christodoulides will redouble and intensify his efforts on kickstarting settlement talks, working at all levels.

‘On August 14th 1974, as the Geneva peace negotiations were on-going, Ankara implemented the last phase of its crime against Cyprus, completing plans by taking over Famagusta, Morphou and other areas, extending the occupation and causing death, destruction and yet another wave of refugees and missing’, the Cyprus Presidency said in its message.

The UN Security Council condemned the Turkish aggression on August 16th calling for a ceasefire and a withdrawal of Turkish troops from the island.

Over the next decade, as the Presidency notes, the Security Council adopted resolutions 550 and 789 on Famagusta, now more topical than ever, given Turkish violations of the status quo in the fenced off city.

President Christodoulides makes clear that the unacceptable current status quo simply cannot become the future of Cyprus and its people and therefore he is firmly and absolutely focused on breaking the deadlock and achieving a resumption of negotiations from where they ended at Cran Montana, based on relevant Security Council resolutions, EU values and principles.

The Cyprus President vows to further intensify efforts at UN, EU and other international actors level so his initiative to kickstart the talks with a more active Brussels involvement will come to fruition, always under UN auspices.