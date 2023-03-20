NewsLocalPresident Christodoulides to meet with heads of E.U. institutions on Wednesday

President Christodoulides to meet with heads of E.U. institutions on Wednesday

President Christodoulides will meet with the heads of the E.U. institutions on Wednesday, ahead of a European Council summit in Brussels, Cyprus News Agency reports.

As the Commission’s spokesperson Eric Mamer announced, Christodoulides will first meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

The Cypriot President will also meet with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, as well as European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in the afternoon.

President Christodoulides is scheduled to arrive in Brussels on Tuesday.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
