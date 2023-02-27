President Christodoulides talks deepening cooperation with Netanyahu

Incoming President Nikos Christodoulides, who will be sworn in tomorrow for a five year term, held a telephone conversation last evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, who initiated the call.

Embattled Netanyahu, who is facing criticism and protests at home over controversial reforms in the judicial system, congratulated Christodoulides on his election and noted the new President’s contribution in strengthening Republic of Cyprus-Israel ties from all his previous posts.

According to a statement, they referred to the strategic importance of relations between the two countries and prospects for further deepening cooperation in areas such as defence, energy, the economy and tourism.

No less, they added, the importance of the trilateral with Greece and looking forward to the next meeting, scheduled to be held in Cyprus.

They also stressed the need to strengthen regional cooperation on the basis of a positive agenda and looking to strengthen regional security and cooperation.

Cyprus was referred as a country with a significant role in becoming a bridge with Middle Eastern states.

President Christodoulides will be paying an official visit to Israel in the near future, following a Netanyahu invitation.