President Christodoulides takes to the pitch for charity (PHOTOS)

President Christodoulides participated in a futsal match at the GC School of Careers in Nicosia on Sunday under Telethon 2023, an annual campaign to raise awareness and funds for people with neurological and other degenerative diseases.

The event commemorated former Nicosia deputy police chief Thomas Efthymiou, who passed away in April 2016 and was organised by the Cyprus Police Athletic Association.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, President Christodoulides said: “This is an event that is being held to contribute to the telethon, but at the same time to honour the memory of a deserving officer of the Cyprus Police Force who passed away too soon.”

“We are here, together with the Minister of Justice, to support this effort, to support this initiative, and we consider such events to be of particular importance,” he concluded.

The President played in two ten-a-side games, in a team with officers from the Presidential Guard.