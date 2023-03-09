President Christodoulides: Cyprus problem’s solution in hands of Brussels, EU acquis

The Cyprus problem’s solution is in the hands of Brussels and the European acquis, newly-elected President Nikos Christodoulides said in an interview on Wednesday with Greek TV.

Christodoulides, who was the divided island’s foreign minister before last month’s presidential elections, also reiterated his position that his reunification efforts will focus on the development of a European initiative on Cyprus. But within the framework of United Nations resolutions.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member country.

A more active European involvement will be beneficial, he also said before stressing that the Cyprus problem’s resolution is his number one priority.

He admitted that every day that passes by makes the possibility of an agreement between the two sides more remote.

That’s why, he added, efforts to resume negotiations must begin before May’s presidential elections in Turkey.

Christodoulides believes that the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine creates conditions that can be exploited as long as Turkey remains an EU membership candidate.