President Christodoulides calls for dialogue with Turkish Cypriot leader

President Christodoulides has extended an invitation to the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to engage in discussions aimed at initiating a dialogue on their concerns, with the goal of kickstarting a negotiation process.

During a one-hour interview on Turkish Cypriot channel Genc TV, broadcasted on Friday night, President Christodoulides reiterated that the framework for resolving the Cyprus issue unquestionably relies on UN resolutions. He expressed his readiness for a dialogue process focused on achieving tangible results within a specified timeframe.

President Christodoulides fielded questions regarding various aspects of the Cyprus issue, including the Crans Montana talks, citizenship for children of mixed marriages, measures benefiting Turkish Cypriots, checkpoint crossings, and more.

Reflecting on the Crans Montana talks of 2017, the President remarked that it was the closest they had come to a solution, citing numerous convergences on the table that needed to be safeguarded and leveraged. He attributed this progress to the active participation of the EU in addressing key issues. He pledged his commitment to resuming negotiations from where they had left off during the Crans Montana talks.

President Christodoulides stressed the need for greater EU involvement in the negotiation process, asserting that the EU possesses the necessary tools to facilitate a “win-win” outcome for all stakeholders, including Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Cyprus as a whole, Turkey, Greece, and the broader region.

Regarding the Guterres framework and the concept of a rotating presidency, the President indicated his agreement with certain elements while expressing a desire for further discussion. He underscored the importance of a mechanism for problem resolution in cases of disagreement.

The President expressed his respect for Ersin Tatar, the elected leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, and expressed his willingness to engage in discussions to address their concerns and find mutually agreeable solutions. He stressed the necessity of dialogue to prevent negative consequences for both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots in the event of a non-solution.

In relation to Turkey’s role in solving the Cyprus problem, President Christodoulides considered Turkey the most crucial factor and believed that Turkey would be more inclined to resolve the issue if it saw greater benefits from the solution than from maintaining the status quo. He advocated for closer EU-Turkey relations and expressed support for Turkey’s full accession to the EU.

When asked about alternatives for Turkish Cypriots if new efforts failed, the President highlighted his commitment to creating a positive future for all residents of the island, irrespective of their background, and highlighted the importance of resolving the Cyprus problem.

President Christodoulides recognised the responsibility to solve the Cyprus problem and emphasised the need for unity between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. He advocated for a broader perspective, acknowledging the global context.

Regarding the issue of hydrocarbons, the President expressed a desire for cooperation with Turkey but acknowledged the challenges given Turkey’s refusal to recognize the Republic of Cyprus and its illegal occupation.

In summary, President Christodoulides conveyed a message of readiness for dialogue and cooperation, underscoring the importance of negotiations and a collective effort to resolve the Cyprus issue.