President chairs meeting on Monday over illegal migrants issue in controversial Chloraka building

President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday will chair a meeting over the issue of the illegal migrants living in a controversial building complex in Chroraka village where residents complain their safety is at stake from the third-country nationals.

The community leaders of Chorakas but also of neighboring villages demand immediate and drastic measures related to the large influx of illegal migrants in the coastal district of Paphos to ensure residents’ safety.

The meeting follows recent violent incidents after the electricity was cut at the specific building which is predominantly inhabited by illegal migrants – some of whom were found to be stealing the supply from a nearby substation.

In fact, the building’s dozens of illegal migrants – mainly from Syria – live without access to water and power supply for months now.

This forces them to steal electricity from neighbouring houses and the substation of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus which has now been put under guard.

Cholrakas residents want the government to find specific structures to host migrants whose relocation from the building complex should be immediate.

The meeting follows violent clashes between the migrants and police after the electricity supply was cut. The police deployed chemical irritants to disperse the protesters.