President back to work next week after covid

President Anastasiades returns to his duties on Tuesday, following a week of convalesce and self-isolation after he was diagnosed with covid-19 in a daily routine check.

According to a Presidency Office statement, Anastasiades, 75, remained in isolation for a week, in accordance with the relevant protocols. He experienced mild symptoms.

Ηis first scheduled appointment back, is a crucial meeting with Vassiliko community representatives on Tuesday morning. Locals are demanding action following two recent fires in the area.

President Anastasiades will chair a cabinet meeting on Thursday morning and will then hold talks with Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias, focusing on coordination between Athens and Nicosia in the wake of Turkish provocations.