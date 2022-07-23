NewsLocalPresident back to work next week after covid

President back to work next week after covid

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades delivers an address regarding corruption at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus January 28, 2021. Stavros Ioannides/PIO/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

 

President Anastasiades returns to his duties on Tuesday, following a week of convalesce and self-isolation after he was diagnosed with covid-19 in a daily routine check.

According to a Presidency Office statement, Anastasiades, 75, remained in isolation for a week, in accordance with the relevant protocols. He experienced mild symptoms.

Ηis first scheduled appointment back, is a crucial meeting with Vassiliko community representatives on Tuesday morning. Locals are demanding action following two recent fires in the area.

President Anastasiades will chair a cabinet meeting on Thursday morning and will then hold talks with Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias, focusing on coordination between Athens and Nicosia in the wake of Turkish provocations.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
