President, Assistant UNSG discuss ways to break Cyprus negotiations deadlock

President Christodoulides conveyed to Assistant UN Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca that appointing a UN envoy for the Cyprus issue would significantly enhance efforts to restart peace talks, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

During a meeting on Monday at the Presidential Palace, Jenca, who arrived on the island the previous day, engaged with the President and discussed the potential for resuming talks, as well as the recent assault against peacekeepers in Pyla.

The Spokesperson noted that on behalf of the Secretary-General, Jenca expressed his commitment to dialogue’s revival and the UN’s dedication to the agreed framework and Security Council resolutions. Describing the meeting as “constructive,” Letymbiotis stated that President Christodoulides stressed the Republic’s readiness to recommence negotiations within the established framework, building upon the progress made in Crans Montana.

Highlighting the President’s responsible and proactive approach since taking office, Letymbiotis revealed that Jenca praised this stance during their discussions.

Regarding the timing of appointing a UN envoy, the spokesperson indicated that developments in Jenca’s Cyprus meetings would dictate the timeline. Additionally, he mentioned the President’s upcoming travel to the UN General Assembly in New York City.

Regarding the potential for a tripartite meeting in NYC, Letymbiotis reported that Jenca acknowledged the President’s responsible and constructive approach, without directly confirming an invitation.

When queried about the UN’s stance on recent incidents in Pyla, Letymbiotis referred to the Secretary-General and Security Council’s press statements. He reiterated their commitment to UNFICYP’s mandate, the buffer zone’s status, and the agreed framework for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality.

In response to inquiries about Jenca’s proposals for the road construction in the Pyla buffer zone, Letymbiotis noted the importance of Jenca’s visit, following the recent visit by UN Deputy Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo. The meeting was scheduled after a phone conversation between the President and the UN Secretary-General, and discussions held between Cyprus’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Antonio Guterres, he said.

Letymbiotis highlighted that the international community reacted to the Pyla incident and reiterated the UNSC’s statement on the matter. He also disclosed that the President informed Jenca about his proposal for a more active EU role and the potential benefits of appointing a UN envoy for the Cyprus issue.

Regarding potential envoy candidates, the spokesperson mentioned that certain UNSC members were already discussing names. He clarified that no immediate follow-up meeting between Jenca and the President was planned.

Additionally, the Spokesperson shared that Jenca informed the President that he may hold meetings with Turkey, Greece, and the United Kingdom in the coming period.

