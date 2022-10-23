President arrives in the Holy See for an official visit

President Nicos Anastasiades accompanied by his spouse Andri, arrived on Sunday at the Vatican for an official visit, an announcement by the Presidency says.

The President will have a meeting with Pope France A’ on Monday during which he will inform him about the current situation on the Cyprus problem. They will also discuss issues regarding climate change, particularly the initiative of the Republic of Cyprus to deal with its consequences in the area of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Among others, they will discuss the migration issue and the problems that the Republic of Cyprus is facing with the increasing flow of migrants who cross the green line illegally toward the government-controlled areas coming to the occupied areas from Turkey that is systematically instrumentalizing the migration problem.

They will also discuss regional developments and the Cyprus – Vatican bilateral relations.

During his visit, President Anastasiades will also meet with Vatican Prime Minister Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary of State Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

On Monday evening, President Anastasiades will attend a dinner hosted in his honor by the Ambassador of Cyprus to the Vatican, George Poullides.