President announces increase in low-income pensioners allowance

President Christodoulides on Tuesday announced a 5% increase in the allowance for low-income pensioners.

Speaking during a press conference on the occasion of the completion of 100 days since his election, the President said the pay rise will be retroactively effective from June 1, 2023, affecting approximately 22,400 households.

Furthermore, as he stated, to combat low birth rates and support large families, benefits for families with multiple children have been enhanced, citing the allowance for mothers in multi-child families which increased by €50, affecting around 16,000 women.

“In addition, one-time grants have been approved for families with three or more dependent children who are already receiving child benefits, aimed at covering part of their expenses during the summer period. Over 25,000 children benefit from this one-time grant, with a total budget of nearly €2 million,” he added.

The President also stressed that the government aims to adopt a national strategy to assist citizens with disabilities. “As immediate relief measures, we are upgrading the disability assessment system so that approximately 500 citizens with disabilities receive a comprehensive evaluation report of their requests and rights every month, based on assessments conducted by the three evaluation centres. Additionally, we have expanded and increased financial assistance for the purchase of wheelchairs, benefiting 500 individuals annually,” he noted.