President Anastasiades visits Archbishop; wishes him well

President Nicos Anastasiades visited on Saturday Archbishop Chrysostomos II and wished him well after his health condition deteriorated over the past few days.

In statements to journalists after the visit, the President said the Archbishop is able to communicate with the environment, maintains his humor, and is strong.

In reply to a question on whether the Archbishop mentioned a wish, President Anastasiades said he only asked about any prospects for a Cyprus solution.

“I informed him that in November I will meet both with the French President and the German Chancellor, with a proposal about an initiative by the European Union,” the President said.

According to the medical report issued on Friday, the Archbishop’s health condition remains stable but crucial.