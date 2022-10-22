NewsLocalPresident Anastasiades visits Archbishop; wishes him well

President Anastasiades visits Archbishop; wishes him well

Anastasiades Arch
Anastasiades Arch

President Nicos Anastasiades visited on Saturday Archbishop Chrysostomos II and wished him well after his health condition deteriorated over the past few days.

In statements to journalists after the visit, the President said the Archbishop is able to communicate with the environment, maintains his humor, and is strong.

In reply to a question on whether the Archbishop mentioned a wish, President Anastasiades said he only asked about any prospects for a Cyprus solution.

“I informed him that in November I will meet both with the French President and the German Chancellor, with a proposal about an initiative by the European Union,” the President said.

According to the medical report issued on Friday, the Archbishop’s health condition remains stable but crucial.

 

By gavriella
Previous article
Family Court asked to decide on custody of minor

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros