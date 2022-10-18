President Anastasiades to pay official visit to the Vatican 23-25 October

The President of the Republic, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, will pay an official visit to the Vatican from 23 to 25 October.

After the official welcome ceremony at the Holy See, President Anastasiades will meet with Pope Francis, while during his visit he will also meet with the Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The President of the Republic will brief on the latest developments in the Cyprus problem, his efforts for the resumption of the talks, and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean. The agenda also includes issues such as migration, climate change, and regional developments, while views will be exchanged as well on further strengthening bilateral relations.

President Anastasiades will once again convey his gratitude to Pope Francis for the establishment of a Nunciature of the Holy See in Lefkosia.

The Republic of Cyprus and the Holy See maintain excellent bilateral relations and have strong ties of friendship and history

