President Anastasiades to inform EPP leaders in Athens about Cyprus developments

President Nicos Anastasiades will travel to Athens on Friday to take part in the European People’s Party (EPP) summit to be held from 2-3 December.

President Anastasiades will have the opportunity to meet with foreign leaders whom he will brief on the latest developments of the Cyprus problem, Andreas Iosif, director of the President’s Press Office said.

The President, Iosif continued, will also stress the positions of the Greek Cypriot side for a fair, viable, and functional solution to the Cyprus problem. The target, he noted, is still the resumption of essential dialogue that will lead to a Cyprus solution, provided Turkey shows goodwill abandoning its position for the so-called existence of two states in Cyprus.

