President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades, will be in London on Monday to attend, at 11 am (local time), at Westminster Abbey, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, along with dozens of foreign leaders and heads of state.

The President will be accompanied by the First Lady, Andri Anastasiades.

The funeral will be attended by nearly 100 presidents and heads of government and is likely to be one of the biggest ceremonial events ever held in Britain.