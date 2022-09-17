President Anastasiades to address UN General Assembly, to meet foreign leaders

President Nicos Anastasiades, will meet on September 23, at 7.15 pm (Cyprus time) with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York. Earlier that day, at 4 pm Cyprus time, the President will address the United Nations General Assembly.

During the various meetings on the sidelines of the UN Assembly, the President will discuss the Cyprus problem, his initiatives to resume negotiations, the provocative actions of Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, the climate change, war in Ukraine and regional developments.

On Monday, 19 September, President Anastasiades will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London together with other foreign leaders.