President Anastasiades signs book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth

President Nicos Anastasiades traveled to London today to attend on Monday the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Today the President signed together with other political leaders the book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth, at Lancaster House in London.

It is reminded that tomorrow, Monday, the President will attend, at 11 am (local time), at Westminster Abbey, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, along with dozens of foreign leaders and heads of state.

The President is accompanied by First Lady, Andri Anastasiades

By gavriella
