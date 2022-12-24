Poverty soars this Christmas

Inequalities in Cypriot society are increasing, with poverty and deprivation taking root in households.

Volunteers are rushing to meet the basic needs of our fellow citizens, even in milk and bread, at a time when assistance from both organizations and ordinary people is being offered sparingly and with greater difficulty. Under the lights of the festive season, poverty is highlighted.

On the occasion of the 9th “Adopt a Family at Christmas” campaign, Chairman of the Pancyprian Coordinating Council for Volunteerism, Elias Demetriou spoke to Phileleftheros about misery compounded by rising inflation, the effects of the war in Ukraine, and the echoes of the pandemic. He stressed that we are going through the worst Christmas season recorded by volunteers, with worse conditions than the 2013 crisis and the Covid years.

Demetriou noted that the need has tripled in the last two years as they expect to offer support to 2,500 families this year.

Another trend recorded by the volunteers, Mr. Demetriou noted, is that more and more students are asking for the help of volunteers as they are struggling to make ends meet and cannot get what they need.

However, he said, it is not only young people/students who are for the volunteers’ help. “We see that the needs of single and retirees are also increasing. People can’t meet their obligations anymore. Even though some are receiving state aid.”

“We are trying to ensure that no family is left without the basics,” Demetriou said. He estimated that in total more than 45,000 families will receive assistance, as the Council has 420 members/non-governmental organizations, which are also offering their help.