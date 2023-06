Police in coastal Paphos are looking into the cause of death of a 27-year-old foreign man who arrived in Cyprus a month ago as a visitor. He was found dead on Sunday.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday citing a police spokesman who also said the European origin man was found dead in the apartment he was staying in Paphos.

And that a post mortem examination had failed to indicate the death’s cause.

Investigations are now focusing on the results of laboratory tests.