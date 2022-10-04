Transport Ministry to propose solutions to ease traffic congestion

The Transport Ministry is trying to find solutions to the daily traffic jams on Cyprus’s roads, particularly on Nicosia’s roads.

One of the proposed measures is changing the time schools start, to reduce morning traffic.

As Pavlos Mylonas, president of the House Education Committee told philenews, a study on the issue by the Transport Ministry is ready and is expected to be presented by the Minister to a joint meeting of the Education and Transport Committees soon.

According to Mylonas, the change in students’ arrival and departure from schools has already been implemented in Greece.

So far no fixed hours have been decided but, elementary schools may begin at 08:30 am and high schools at 09:00 am.

Mylonas also spoke about flexible working hours in the public sector something that he said, will help citizens and reduce traffic jams.

According to the secretary general of the civil servants’ trade union Stratis Mathaiou, the new flexible working hours in the public sector are expected to be implemented before the end of 2022.

Currently, civil servants start work between 07:30-08:30 am. The new flexible working hours will allow them to come in between 07:00-08:30 am.

Mathaiou said that although the change in public sector working hours will not eliminate traffic congestion, it is a step in the right direction.