InsiderEconomyPossible proposal for wage indexation’s gradual return to 100%

Possible proposal for wage indexation’s gradual return to 100%

Surplus of 4.8% of GDP according to preliminary General Government fiscal results for January-November 2019 period

Labour Minister Kyriakos Kousios on Wednesday completed his separate contacts with the trade unions on the issue of the automatic wage indexation and began meetings with the employers’ organisations.

The employers’ side insists on abolishing the automatic wage indexation, describing it as an “anachronistic” measure.

On Wednesday, Kousios met DEOK trade union. The union’s president stated that a mediating proposal by Kousios might be submitted during a meeting of all trade unions with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Employers’ Federation.

For the time being, Phileleftheros reported citing information, the Labour Minister seems to reject the request of employers to completely abolish the indexation, without, however, accepting its full restoration, as the trade unions want, at least not for the moment.

By gavriella
Previous article
Suspect in inmate’s murder placed under strict security after causing mayhem in detention
Next article
“The Islander” filmed in Cyprus enters last stage of production

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros