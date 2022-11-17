Possible proposal for wage indexation’s gradual return to 100%

Labour Minister Kyriakos Kousios on Wednesday completed his separate contacts with the trade unions on the issue of the automatic wage indexation and began meetings with the employers’ organisations.

The employers’ side insists on abolishing the automatic wage indexation, describing it as an “anachronistic” measure.

On Wednesday, Kousios met DEOK trade union. The union’s president stated that a mediating proposal by Kousios might be submitted during a meeting of all trade unions with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Employers’ Federation.

For the time being, Phileleftheros reported citing information, the Labour Minister seems to reject the request of employers to completely abolish the indexation, without, however, accepting its full restoration, as the trade unions want, at least not for the moment.