Possible power cuts on Wednesday in Nicosia and Larnaca

If the trade unions of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) insist on implementing the measure of inactivating the six steam-electric units in Dhekelia, as of Wednesday, it is possible to have rotating power cuts due to the inability to meet demand needs.

On Friday, it was ascertained that the non-operation of the specific units in Dhekelia is very likely to cause problems in the transmission network and overloading of lines, with the inevitable consequence of the rotating removal of consumers from the network, Philelefterhos reported on Saturday citing information.

According to the same information, the problems in the grid and the expected difficulty in balancing the electricity system without the six units in Dhekelia will particularly affect Nicosia and Larnaca, including urban areas. In these two major areas, the problem of power cuts is expected to be more severe, especially from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The measures announced by the EAC trade unions are without an expiration date, which increases the chances of serious inconvenience to consumers, even during the holidays, as in addition to the issues that the network has, a gradual drop in temperature and an increase in energy consumption is very likely.