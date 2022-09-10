Possible criminal offences for concern in Limassol

NewsLocalPossible criminal offences for concern in Limassol

As of yesterday, the Police have begun an investigation into the possibility of criminal offences regarding the concert that took place at Tsirion Stadium in Limassol on Tuesday.

It is reminded that according to a decision by the Stadium Licensing Authority, safety regulations allow only a 50% capacity on the upper tiers of the stadium.

However, footage of the concert showed more than 5,000 people using the upper stands and more than 15,000 attending the concert to enjoy Greek artists Konstantinos Argyros and Sakis Rouvas.

Members of the Limassol CID are investigating the case.

 

 

